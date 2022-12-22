Shed Fire Victims Identified As Father And Daughter

Two bodies discovered among the wreckage of a burnt shed in Queensland have been identified as a father and daughter.

The victims of a massive shed fire at a Biggenden property near Maryborough have been identified as a 54-year-old man and 10-year-old girl.

Police believe the bodies likely belong to local baker Todd Mooney and his daughter Kirra.

An investigation into the incident has been established but police are yet to confirm whether the fire was suspicious.

Fire experts will be scouring the scene today to ascertain why the pair were not able to escape the burning building.

The building is still believed to be unsound which will make investigations into the cause of the fire more difficult.

Anyone with information about the blaze is being urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

