Sheldon Cottrell Took A Catch That Will Push Ben Stokes For Best Of The World Cup Last Night

West Indies quick Sheldon Cottrell took an absolute worldy of a catch last night that will push Ben Stokes for the best of the World Cup.

Cottrell was fielding on the boundary behind square deep on the leg side when a Steve Smith flick off the hip came toward him.

It looked like it was going fox six, but Cottrell managed to get on his bike, take the catch on the run, realise he was about to go out of play, throw it in, go outside the field of play, and come back to safely pouch the catch.

It was a remarkable display of athleticism and quick thinking.

WATCH IT HERE:

Stokes’s catch was brilliant in a different manner; he managed to fly backwards and take a grab reverse-handed whilst falling over with a ball that should have gone over his head.

CHECK THAT ONE OUT HERE:

