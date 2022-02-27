Sheldon Riley To Represent Australia At Eurovision 2022

Sheldon Riley is off to Turin to represent Australia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, after his song 'Not the Same' wins at Australia Decides on the Gold Coast.

Tipped to win with his big ballad, the 21-year-old, has topped the Aussie favourites list since competing on The Voice, The X-Factor Australia, and America's Got Talent.

Singing before a big crowd at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, Riley received a huge reception after his performance, scoring 100 votes to win by three votes from WA-based prog metal group Voyager, with Brisbane-based performer Jaguar Jonze in third on 91.

Riley belted out his deeply personal song, 'Not the Same' revealing the trauma of not feeling heard or seen when he was younger, and that being different is okay.

“I’m speechless, this is everything I have worked for and dreamed of since I can remember. I am so incredibly honoured to represent Australia on the biggest stage in the world. I have said this a few times throughout this Aus Decides experience that people will choose different when given the chance to see it. Thank you for giving me my chance to prove that” Sheldon said.

Creative Director of Eurovision – Australia Decides and Director of Blink TV Paul Clarke said: “Sheldon has worked so hard to create this song and staging, and he will shine as the original artist he is on the biggest musical stage of all.”

Riley will now represent Australia at Eurovision in May, where he will attempt to qualify for the final through semi-final 2.

Eurovision Song Contest will be held May 10 – 14 in Turin, Italy and broadcast Live on SBS.

