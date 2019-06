The Coasts BIGGEST UNDERCOVER monthly marketplace.

LOADS of market stalls in Fashion, Homewares, Art, Craft, Photography, Jewellery, Food, Music, Kids Zone and more!

Live music provided all day by Coasties Entertainment

And plenty to keep the family occupied!

What: Shelly Beach Markets

When: Last Saturday Of The Month | 9am-2pm

May 25th, June 29th, July 27th, August 31st, September 28th, October 26th

Where: Tuggerah Lakes Secondary College

