Shepparton Albanian Harvest Festival is back this March!

The annual Shepparton Albanian Harvest Festival is back, showcasing the very best of Albanian culture with traditional music, dancing and cuisine!

The best part? You don't have to be Albanian to go along! In fact, a more diverse crowd is encouraged, so chat to your mates and lock in Sunday March 20 for a great day out in Shepparton!

A family-friendly event, there will be plenty of entertainment for kids too! They can look forward to an animal nursery, jumping castle and face painting!

After all the fun, you might just work up an appetite, meaning you'll have no other option than to dig in to some traditional Albanian food, yuuum!

Shepparton Albanian Harvest Festival

The Harvest Festival also provides an opportunity to get your hands on some locally-grown produce at wholesale prices - meaning you're getting the real deal direct from farmers.

Date: Sunday March 20

Time: 11am

Location: Queen's Gardens, Shepparton

Free entry or a Gold coin donation

Note: All required State Government Covid compliance required at the time will be in effect.

A celebration of Albanian culture at the annual SheppartonAlbanian Harvest Festival

The Shepparton Albanian Harvest Festival returns in 2022, at Shepparton’s Queens Gardens for one year only. With the Shepparton Showgrounds facilities currently committed to Covid 19 Testing and vaccination efforts, our annual celebration of food, family, music and fun will be held in the heart of Shepparton.We look forward returning to the Showgrounds in 2023.

The Shepparton Albanian Harvest Festival showcases the Albanian culture unlike any other event in Australia. Held on Sunday, March 20th at the Shepparton Queens Gardens from 11am, the Harvest Festival will entertain audiences with traditional Albanian music, dancing, and cuisine. The Harvest Festival features traditional Albanian food available for purchase. There is also plenty of entertainment for the family with a kids Zone.

The Harvest Festival also boasts a fruit and vegetable market that offers produce available to buy at wholesale prices, most of which is grown locally in the Goulburn Valley. This has drawn substantial attendees from Melbourne in previous years, who take advantage of the opportunity to purchase produce direct from farmers.

The event was developed in Shepparton more than 20 years ago as a way for the Albanian community to celebrate its culture and help Albanian families in the area keep in touch. Since the organising committee made the decision to move the Festival into a more central location a few years ago, the cultural mix of people attending the Festival has broadened considerably. “As a result, our committee would very much like to encourage a more diverse crowd to come along and help us celebrate our culture by sharing our entertainment, food and traditions” said Shepparton Albanian Moslem Society President Reg Qemal.

The ongoing success of local cultural events such as Converge and the St Georges Road Food Festival demonstrates that there is a keen interest in people travelling to Shepparton to experience a multicultural event. - Reg Qemal - President, Shepparton Albanian Moslem Society

This event is proudly supported by Greater Shepparton City Council, Digital Marketing Agency (DMA at SCA) and the Shepparton Albanian Womens Committee. Entry this year is free.