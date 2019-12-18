Shepparton Art Museum Presents Collecting Exhibition Collector/Collected Until March 2020!

We all collect something, sometimes without even knowing it! If you're interested in the world of collecting, Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) will present Collector/Collected, a FREE three-part exhibition that explores the art of collecting, until March 1, 2020.

The exhibition will showcase two major collections of Australian studio pottery from the 1960s and 70s: Studio Pottery from the John Nixon Collection and SAM's own collection from this period.

Nixon's collection features works by 29 artists living and working in and around the eastern suburbs of Melbourne throughout the 1950s, 60s & 70s.

The artists features are associated with the well-known Potter's Cottage in Warrandyte - Sylvia and Artur (Artek) Halpern, Charles Wilton, Gus and Betty McLaren, Phyl Dunn and Reg Preston, Fritz and Kate Janeba and Elsa Ardern.

SAM presents these two significant collections alongside the work of four contemporary artists, Tony Albert, Kate Daw, Geoff Newton and David Sequeira, each of whom explore ideas of collecting and collections.

Alongside Nixon's collection, SAM's own collection will total close to 350 pieces.

The hand-made pottery, which has been wrenched, moulded and fired from clay sourced from local earth around the suburbs & backyards of Melbourne, were sold in department stores such as David Jones and Myer in Melbourne. They were also showed in well-known Little Collins Street store, Primrose Pottery Shop.

If you're interested in discovering the value of your own treasures, SAM are holding a Collectors Roadshow on Sunday, February 23 at Riverlinks from 12pm-4pm. Here, your piece can be valued by the professional team from the Melbourne-based auction house, Leonard Joel.

Whether it's an undiscovered masterpiece or a footy card, you'll be able to get the answers you need!

It's $10 per session for 15 minutes (three items maximum) with your choice to book from the following three options:

Decorative Arts: include fine European and Australian furniture, porcelain, silver, clocks, portrait miniatures, works of art and sculpture.



Fine Art: offers expertise and extensive market knowledge in traditional, modern and contemporary fine art, such as paintings, drawings and graphics.



Jewellery: has an experienced specialist who is a certified gemmological and diamond technician.

SAM has collected over 3800 artworks over 83 years, so you're in good hands! Don't forget to #CollectorCollected to show off your collections & collectors you're loving.

SAM is open 7 days, from 10am-4pm. Entry is FREE!