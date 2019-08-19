Register For Next Weeks Free Breakfast Presentation For Local Business

Local businesses are invited to attend a free breakfast presentation to learn how to effectively market their business.

The Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry presents the second in a series of FREE events designed to inform local businesses on how to reach the right audience with their advertising.

John Anderson Acting Chamber President said “ We’re working off the huge success of our first breakfast in March focusing on print industry presented by Geoff Adams".

“The second breakfast will be where you can learn to gain benefit from advertising to suit your business and enjoy time with other like-minded business people over breakfast” - John Anderson, Acting Shepparton Chamber President

Join Alan Kellock, General Manager of Southern Cross Austereo at the Quality Parklake Hotel to learn more about the Channel 9 audience, appeal and reach, and how you can grow your business through the right mix of marketing.



Wednesday 28th August 7.30am - 8.30am

Register for FREE: http://bit.ly/SCCIChannel9

Enquiries: 0407 503886