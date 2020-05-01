Shepparton Council To Implement Free Off-Street Car Parking

The Greater Shepparton City Council last night concluded that Shepparton locals will have access to free off-street parking in the CBD, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The news comes after last night's Ordinary Council Meeting discussed the survey results from free off-site parking over the previous December and January Christmas period, which reflected positive results for locals as well as local businesses.

The free parking will apply to over 400 car parking spaces, within seven Council owned carparks throughout the Shepparton CBD.

The Council believes the free parking will will encourage visitors to shop at the CBD and will have great economic and social benefits post COVID-19. Visitors will now have the ability to spend greater periods of time shopping and dining within the CBD.

There will be a significant impact to the Council's revenue, estimated at $250,000 per annum. It has not yet been determined how this will be funded through the Council's budget but is expected to assist locals and businesses financially following the detrimental affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Council will not be implementing free parking at this time as encouraging the congregation of large numbers will breach the Government's social distancing requirements and will put the lives of visitors and locals at significant risk.

The Council has voiced that locals will be informed as soon as the free parking is predicated to be implemented.

Mayor Councillor Seema Abdullah says the free parking will hopefully encourage locals to head back out to the shops and dining precincts within the Shepparton CBD after the restrictions are lifted.

“While this will not come into effect immediately, it is anticipated that free timed off-street parking in Council-owned car parks will assist in encouraging people back into the CBD when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. With input from key business and community groups and CBD visitors, we have taken all the points raised in this discussion into consideration and believe that we have come-up with a balanced solution that will assist in driving results for those who operate in our CBD. We look forward to announcing the introduction of CBD free timed off-street parking in the future.” - Cr Abdullah

More details on the implementation of free, timed off-street car parking will be announced closer to the time.

Miss the show this morning? Tune into the catch-up below...