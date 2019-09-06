Shepparton Is Divided Over Plans For A New 'Super School'

This morning Andrews Labor Government unveiled designs for the city's new secondary school offering "broader subject choices, new learning and pathway opportunities and better student support in state-of-the-art facilities".

But according to a poll held by the The Nationals, 60% of the Shepparton electorate oppose the 'super school' plans.

So what exactly is the plan?

Minister for Education James Merlino claimed the school would have the advantages of facilities of a big school while maintaining a smaller school environment. This would be achieved through 3 small "houses" (neighbouring buildings) pictured below...

“The new school has been designed from the ground up to best suit the needs of every future Shepparton student, and I’m proud to be here today to mark this important milestone with the community.” - James Merlino

Sounds all good and well, but The Nationals have taken a strong stand against the school plans, with Deputy Leader Steph Ryan claiming that "an overwhelming number of residents do not support the current plan and were not consulted about it".

The data was taken from a survey of 250 people, selected at random over Thursday and Friday night.

“The community does not want this school merger to go ahead when there is no funding on the table to build a new school and no evidence that it will actually improve outcomes... There is much to be done to improve opportunity for young people in Shepparton but it needs to be an effort that is built hand-in-hand with the community and grounded in evidence.” - Steph Ryan

The Labor Government has committed $21.5 million to make the Shepparton Education Plan - including the super school - a reality. Have your say on the name of the school HERE.

Let us know in the Facebook comments what you think of the super school plans.