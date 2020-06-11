Shepparton Foodshare Are Throwing A Take Out Style Fundraiser!

Every year, Shepparton Foodshare look for 'Monthly Partners', to encourage locals and businesses to assist with providing much needed food to people in need.

A majority of the partners are secured at the annual fundraising dinner 'Make a Meal of June', but with the current COVID-19 restrictions, Foodshare have had to come up with a different way to secure their new partners.

So instead, Foodshare have decided to 'Make A Meal Of June - Takeout Style'! Rather than selling these partnerships via auction like the previous years, Foodshare are now working on a 'first in' basis.

SCA are no stranger to the community partnership and have gone ahead and pledged their allegiance to the cause!

Shepparton Foodshare Chair, Rob Schubert said the 'Monthly Partner' packages are the perfect way for local businesses to give back to the community.

“The $2,500 Monthly Partner packages are popular with businesses as it provides them with an opportunity to contribute to their local community whilst also providing a return on their investment via some great promotional opportunities.” - Rob Schubert

So far, seven months have been accounted for but this still leaves five months to be secured.

The 'Monthly Partner' program has been in place for three years and has managed to raise a whopping $80,000 for the community service; the service is now in its fourth year and with COVID-19 creating a higher demand for food relief, Foodshare are in desperate need of help from the community.

'Monthly Partner' and local GP, Simon Sneyd says poor nutrition is one of the biggest contributors to bad health.

"I've been a GP in Shepparton for over 35 years, poor nutrition is a major cause of chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and mental health problems. Foodshare provide quality food to thousands of people in our local community, helping to reduce the prevalence of these long-term health conditions." - Simon Sneyd

If you're not keen to get involved as a 'Monthly Partner', you can always make a tax-deductible donation via the website.

Every year, Foodshare manages to donate a massive 300,000 kg of food which is 600,000 meals to emergency relief agencies, churches and schools, who then pass on the food to people in need.

If you're interested in getting involved, contact [email protected]!

