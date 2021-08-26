Shepparton Foodshare Needs A New Home

SHEPPARTON FOODSHARE IS IN URGENT NEED OF A NEW WAREHOUSE TO CONTINUE ITS CRITICAL LOCAL SERVICE

Shepparton Foodshare has been provided notice to vacant its warehouse in Mooroopna. This sees the local food rescue and distribution agency in urgent need of a new warehouse from which to operate to ensure its critical service can continue.



Foodshare has until the end of the year to find a suitable new premises to meet the vacate deadline of early 2022 to enable time to relocate and ensure it can continue to meet the growing demand for food relief in our region.



With no regular source of funding, the task of finding a suitable warehouse is made even more challenging. Since it commenced in 2012 Foodshare has relied on its own fundraising efforts and the support of the community to operate from year to year.



Shepparton Foodshare Chair, Jeremy Rensford said, “we have been so fortunate that Thompsons have granted us the use of our current warehouse since they took over the old SPC Ardmona site. Their generosity has allowed us to operate up until this point however the time has come where we need to look for a new home so that we can continue to provide this much needed service to our community without which many would go hungry.”



Geoffrey Thompson, CEO, Geoffrey Thompson Holdings said, “we are pleased that we were able to support Shepparton Foodshare for so long, and are pleased that this old factory is having a multimillion makeover and will set the region up to be an internationally competitive fruit growing and packing area. We are disappointed that we can't continue our partnership, and we wish Foodshare all the best for the future.”



The Board of Shepparton Foodshare has identified the lack of accommodation security as its biggest risk for some time, and this latest development now means the search for a forever home is urgent. A recently completed independent accommodation options study will help Foodshare plan for the future, however it is going to need immediate help from the local community. Unless an opportunity for a ‘forever home’ presents in the next few months in line with the requirements identified in its Accommodation Options Study, it is expected that Shepparton Foodshare will require a suitable short-term warehouse from which to operate for up to two-years and for this it seeks community support.

Jeremy said, “we would be grateful to hear from anyone in our community that may have an empty warehouse from which to operate that is ideally 1,100 sqm to 1500 sqm in size, is located near or within 10 kilometres of Shepparton and a warehouse that has street access and a safe entrance for daily food deliveries via semi-trailers and vans. With limited funds, failing finding a suitable warehouse in the coming months we may be forced to close our doors at a time when food insecurity continues to rise and when our community needs our service more than ever.” Shepparton Foodshare Chair, Jeremy Rensford

For the past nine years, Shepparton Foodshare has operated due to the generous support of the community, providing food to the 100 emergency relief agencies, schools, churches and community meals programs that rely on Foodshare food for the people they support. Foodshare is hopeful that this community spirit will prevail and see them through this latest challenge.



Jeremy said, “the Foodshare board is committed to securing a future for our service. The provision of nutritious food for those in necessitous circumstances is at the heart of our decision making and our focus on providing food relief is unwavering.”



Anyone who may be able to assist with a suitable warehouse or is able to provide support to Shepparton Foodshare is encouraged to call Kate Smith on 0418 382 985 or email [email protected]