Shepparton Foodshare Needs Our Help!

Well it's looking sunny-side down for Shepparton Foodshare who recently received a giant pallet of farm free range eggs from Josh's Rainbow Eggs, but unfortunately have no cartons to organise them.

Egg-scuse me?

Now they're scrambling to find a solution and they're calling for the community to donate any spare egg cartons. They're not picky either, Foodshare is looking for cartons of any size to organise all the eggs.

It's important to remember these eggs will be going to people in need, so it's all for an incredible cause. Foodshare donates food rescued from supermarkets and distributers and gives it to local families in need.

If you have any egg cartons to donate, here's where you can drop them off:

• Foodshare - 30 Young Street, Mooroopna, Mon – Thurs (8.30am – 12 noon)

• Hit 96.9/Triple M Goulburn Valley studios - 625 Wyndham Street, Shepparton

OR, if you're going above and beyond and donating a ton of cartons, you can call them on 0432 517 329.