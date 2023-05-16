Time to ‘MAKE A MEAL OF JUNE’

Shepparton Foodshare’s annual fundraising dinner, ‘Make A Meal of June’ returns to The Woolshed @ Emerald Bank on Wednesday, June 7.



Foodshare Executive Officer Glenn Peric said, “we love that the community can enjoy Ang and Cam’s wonderful hospitality at The Woolshed whilst at the same time they are assisting to keep our busy food rescue, warehousing and distributing operations going and supporting local people.”



With no regular or guaranteed funding, Shepparton Foodshare has operated on extreme community generosity and has had the need to establish its own fundraising efforts. Make a Meal of June commenced back in 2017 as a means to raising essential funds to contribute to operating costs and has since raised in excess of $530,000.



Food insecurity continues to rise, your support via 'Make a Meal of June' will help keep the doors of this critical LOCAL service open and providing food for the most vulnerable in our community.

Our community has been hit hard, several years of the rising costs of living, pandemic and more recently floods, have all impacted food security. The agencies that collect food from Foodshare for the people they support are telling us that they are supporting people and families that have not requested assistance before and they expect this alarming trend to continue. - Glenn Peric, Foodshare Executive Officer



Tickets to ‘Make a Meal of June’ can be purchased online. Your $100 ticket includes a beautiful 3-course meal, welcome drink donated by Fowles Wines and importantly a contribution to assist with a sustainable future for Foodshare!



Attendees will obtain an update on the progress of Foodshare’s new warehouse and will also hear from Mooroopna Park Primary School Principal, Hayden Beaton. Hayden will talk on the impact of regularly receiving food from Shepparton Foodshare for his school’s award-winning wellbeing and meals program.



Last year, after many years of planning and campaigning to obtain secure warehouse tenure for a more sustainable future, Foodshare was thrilled to receive a donation of land from the Andreadis family on which to build a warehouse. In addition, the service was successful in receiving grants from both the state and federal governments, which combined with community and philanthropic donations will see the service’s dreams of a purpose-built facility come to fruition in 2024 when the new warehouse is expected to be complete.



As in previous years at the dinner, businesses and individuals can purchase a ‘Monthly Partner Package’. Glenn said, “The packages are popular with businesses as it provides them with an opportunity to contribute to their local community whilst also providing a return on their investment via promotional opportunities.”



Alternatively, with the end of financial year near it is also a great time to make a tax-deductible donation to Shepparton Foodshare via HERE.



A nutritious meal can help restore hope and dignity. Registered emergency relief agencies, schools, churches and community meals programs collect Foodshare food for the people they support, distributing more than 3.8 million kilos of food to the most vulnerable in our community since 2012.



This popular annual event does sell out each year so to avoid disappointment you are encouraged to purchase your tickets early at sheppartonfoodshare.org.au or for more information email Kate Smith at [email protected]