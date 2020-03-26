Shepparton Foodshare Supporting Vulnerable During COVID-19 Crisis

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, Shepparton Foodshare remains open to ensure the most vulnerable in our community can access food and personal hygiene products, to do this it has had to adapt it’s operations. The Foodshare team of volunteers will be putting together ‘food boxes’ and delivering them as of next week to the agencies that are at the frontline, some of which are receiving up to 50 calls for food each day.

It is heartening that the Greater Shepparton community, who are all experiencing challenges themselves, have not forgotten about those in most need through offers to volunteer and to donate food where they can. Shepparton Foodshare really needs these food and personal hygiene product donations to continue if you are able to assist.

What they most need currently is;

packet meals

pasta sauce

rice

cereal

spreads

eggs

soap.

If you can donate any of these items there are various drop off points as follows –

Southern Cross Austereo, 625 Wyndham Street, Shepparton. Mon – Fri, 9am to 5pm

Bicaro's Ristorante, 30 North Street, Shepparton Tue – Sat, 5pm and 8pm (or call and they will collect on Foodshare’s behalf)

Shepparton Foodshare, 30 Young Street, Mooroopna Mon – Thu, 8am – 12 noon

Shepparton Foodshare Board Chair, Rod Schubert said, “we are hearing that so many more people in our community are in desperate need for food at this time of crisis however agencies currently don’t have the capacity to collect and distribute it. To ensure these people in most need receive food the board made the decision to adapt our operations to cater for this crisis situation that is changing daily.”

Registered agencies will still be able collect food from Foodshare between the usual hours of 9.30am – 11.30am, Tuesday to Thursday however restrictions on the number of the people entering the warehouse at one time will apply.

Financial donations are another way you can assist Foodshare to continue its operations. Foodshare is thankful for the spike in donations that have been received via the ‘donate’ button on website in the past couple of weeks.

Rod advised, that like many others, they too have had to make the unfortunate decision to postpone their annual major fundraiser that assists them to raise funds for operational costs, therefore they need your donations now more than ever.

Rod said, “we are so grateful for the way our community bands together in times of crisis. Foodshare is the only local food rescue agency and it is so critical that we can continue to operate now and into the future. We are forever in awe of our generous community and cannot do what we do without community support.”