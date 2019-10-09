Quick response by Shepparton police results in seven arrests

Two 17-year-old boys from Taylors Hill and Shepparton and a 16-year-old Melton South boy have been charged with burglary, theft, going equipped to steal and handle stolen goods. They have been remanded to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

A 17-year-old Derrimut boy and a 16-year-old Kings Park boy have been bailed to appear at a children’s court charged with theft, going equipped to steal, burglary and handle stolen goods.

A 19-year-old Mooroopna man and an 18-year-old Shepparton man have been charged with handle stolen goods and bailed to appear at Shepparton Magistrates’ Court on 3 February 2020.

Police also recovered $20,000 worth of property stolen in the incident.