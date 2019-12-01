Shepparton Man Dies At Music Festival - Tocumwal
Sunday, 01 December 2019 03:29:07 AM
NSW Police have reported a man has died at a music festival held at Tocumwal in the state’s Riverina region this morning.
About 12.45am (Sunday 1 December 2019), a 24-year-old man was conveyed to the medical tent at the Strawberry Fields Music Festival.
Medical staff were informed that the male had consumed multiple substances including GHB (gamma hydroxybutyrate), MDMA and cocaine.
Shortly after the man suffered a cardiac arrest and was treated by medical staff.
At 2.02am, he was pronounced deceased.
Officers attached to Murray River Police District are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.