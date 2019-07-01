Help Provide Food To GV Families In Need For Shepparton Foodshare!

Shepparton Foodshare are encouraging you to conduct a food drive to help provide food to local people in need.

You can help by offering a food drive at your workplace, school or group. So, how do you conduct a food drive?

Shepparton Foodshare will supply you a box to collect the food in and all you have to do is encourage your staff or friends to consider dropping an item of shelf-stable food in the box!

At the end of your drive, or when the box is full, give us a call and our volunteer food rescue drivers will come and collect it.

Food staples that are in short supply include:

Rice, pasta & UHT milk

Food items in demand include:

UHT milk, pasta, rice, jars of pasta sauce, Vegemite, jam, honey and peanut butter

Toiletries & personal hygiene products in demand include:

Deodorant, shampoo and conditioner, moisturiser, soap, and toothpaste and toothbrushes

Since 2012, Shepparton Foodshare has distributed over 2 million kilos of food to locals! The food that's rescued goes to breakfast and meals programs to individuals and families in need.

To find out more, or to arrange to have your food drive boxes delivered please contact Shepparton Foodshare on 0432 517 329

30 Young Street, Mooroopna VIC 3629 info@sheppartonfoodshare.org.au sheppartonfoodshare.org.au