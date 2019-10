Shepparton Police are seeking information from the public regarding the whereabouts of Conner GILLESPIE.



Police are asking if anyone has information on Conner Gillespie to call Senior Constable Williams at the Shepparton Police Station (5820 5777).

You can also call CrimeStoppers (1800 333 000).