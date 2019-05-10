Shepparton Police Looking For Man Regarding Theft Investigation

Have you seen him?

10 May 2019

Article heading image for Shepparton Police Looking For Man Regarding Theft Investigation

Shepparton Police are calling for assistance from the public to locate the whereabouts of a man.

The picture of the man (below) was taken on the afternoon of 31/3/19 at a Benalla Road, Shepparton retail complex.

The male may be able to assist police with their investigation into a theft that occurred on that day. 


If you have any information, you're urged to please contact Constable Thomas at Shepparton by calling (03) 5820 5777 that

Alternatively, you can pass on your information using Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or online.

 

 

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs