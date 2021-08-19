Shepparton Running Festival Pushes On This Weekend

One of the region’s most anticipated running events is waiting with their fingers paused on the

starting gun this weekend. The Campbell’s Shepparton Running Festival will kick off on Saturday 21

and Sunday 22 as long as covid-19 restrictions don’t increase over the coming days.

Campbell’s Shepparton Running Festival - Event Details:

Saturday 21 August: 2km kids dash @ 2pm, 7km trail run at 3pm and 10km run/walk at 4pm.

Sunday 22 August: Marathon at 7am and Half Marathon at 7:30am

To register for the event, visit the website: www.sheppartonrunningferstival.com.au



Where many running events across Victoria and Australia have cancelled and postponed, the

Campbell’s Shepparton Running Festival event management team have hope they will see the

event come to fruition.



“Our event is growing and so is the support for our long-standing Marathon and regional running

festival. Campbell’s are an iconic brand and have been producing their products in Shepparton for

almost 60 years and are committed to community. We were so pleased to receive their offer of

naming rights,” Marketing Manager Liz Connick said.

Hundreds of regional Victorian participants are anxiously waiting to hit Shepparton’s pathways

across the two-day event, taking on the five different courses, 42.2km marathon, 21.1km half

marathon, 10km fun run/walk, 7km trail run and the 2km kid’s dash.



The Shepparton Runners Club have been encouraging runners and walkers of all capabilities to get

together and set new goals on the region’s tracks for over 20 years and despite the encounters of

covid-19 restrictions, are still dedicated to providing a safe, fun, and challenging event for all

runners.



Navigating through the current climate of lockdowns and restrictions has made planning for the

event difficult but not impossible, with the passion from runners and support from naming partner

Campbell’s Soups and major partner Greater Shepparton City Council, the event has allowed

organisers to push through and make it to the start line.



“Council are proud to again support the iconic Shepparton Running Festival and the event will be

an important boost for our visitor economy as we will see the region full of visitors enjoying the

sites at Victoria Park Lake and keeping active, as well as staying in our accommodation venues and

visiting our local businesses, cafés, retail shops, attractions and experiencing our services,” Greater

Shepparton City Council Mayor Kim O’Keeffe said.



“This years’ experience will be a little different, but we look forward to welcoming competitors

from regional Victoria to showcase the many great things our region has to offer,” President of the

Shepparton Runners Club Mathieu Ryan said.



"Everyone in the running community has been patiently waiting for a running event. We have seen

so many beloved events cancel in 2020 and 2021, but in Shepparton we have been lucky enough

to have dodged many icebergs and we have adapted to the restrictions in place and are excited

that we still get to hold an event that will bring regional Victorians to Shepparton. Not only will

runners get to experience a 'real' race, but they will come to town and buy a coffee, have lunch or

dinner at our restaurants, stay in our accommodation and bring in some tourism dollars for

businesses that have been doing it hard, as a lot of these businesses are the supporters of our

event,” said Ryan.



Last year the Shepparton Running Festival was cancelled, and the Shepparton Runners Club wore

the financial burden of this cancellation. This did not stop the planning of the 2021 event however

back in February when planning began the organisers did not think they would come so close to

the wire.



The current Melbourne Lockdown means that almost 30 per cent of the events runners will not be

able to attend and the running festival is encouraging all regional Victorians to jump online to

enter and support the event.



We know that physical activity, especially running, benefits our mental health and the

camaraderie that surrounds the running community is strong and supportive. Hence the

Shepparton Runners Club Committee guided by the event management team is determined to

make the event happen this weekend.



Whether participants are running for the first time or striving for a personal best the running

festival is a great way to escape your backyard and discover a new track and sites to see.

