Shepparton's Winter Fun Zone Is Back For The Holidays!

Winter is here and the people of Shepparton really know how to make the most of it!

The Greater Shepparton City Council have teamed up with Shepparton Show Me, The Shepparton Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Nandos to bring locals the Winter Fun Zone!

This year, there will be a winter wonderland, smack bang in the middle of the Maude Street Mall where you'll have the perfect opportunity to dust off your skates and hit the ice!

Not everybody is the essence of elegance on the ice, so if you'd prefer to keep your feet firmly on the ground, there are plenty of other activities for you and the family to try out!

There will be face painting, inflatable slides, winter themed games, creative workshops from the Shepparton Art museum, as well as some friendly mini golf. The best part is, these activities are FREE!

As for the ice skating, children's tickets are selling for $6.50 each, while adults are $12.00. Quite the steal if you ask me! All of this will be going down just in time for the School Holidays, so the kid's can make the most of their time off!

The Shepparton Winter Fun Zone will be opening on June 27th and will be wrapping up on July 14th. Opening hours for the skate rink will be 10AM till 6PM everyday, so there will be plenty of time for busy parents to pop in after work!

