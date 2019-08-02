Shields Street is becoming circus themed this Sunday!

If there's anything you want to do this Sunday, make sure you get to the very first Shield's Street activation event!

Buskers playing from atop a VW Kombi, circus performers in the street and children’s faces adorned with face paint – it’s all part of the festivities.

Themed “Circus Comes to Town”, Shields Street will come to life this Sunday (4 August) from 11am-8pm with face painters and glitter artists, market stalls, live music and buskers on Nemo the Kombi, Zumba in the City and free kids’ entertainment.

Part of the Council-led program to reinvigorate the CBD, the Shields Street Trial Activation Initiative features Sunday themed family days, three Saturday market stalls and live entertainment though partnerships with CBD traders, education providers and buskers.

Those heading into the CBD are reminded there is free parking is available on-street and at the Lake Street multi-storey carpark on Sundays.