Shihad Announce Melbourne Tour Dates

Great news for live music lovers this morning with New Zealand rock band Shihad announcing a Melbourne "tour".

The hard rock band have announced two gigs in Melbourne, February 4th at Corner Hotel in Richmond and February 5th around the corner at The Espy, St Kilda.

One of the best live acts you'll ever see, Shihad know how to put on a show and will make up for lost time of gig going in those two nights.

Shihad frontman Jon Toogood announced the news on Triple M this morning with Sarah Maree about playing live, Neil Finn's reaction their cover of Split Enz 'I Got You' and they have a new album on the way!

Listen to the full interview:

Tickets for both shows are on sale 9.00am Jan 15th

Listen to Shihad's take on Split Enz hit I Got You on Triple M now and get your copy online.

More info: shihad.com





For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:



Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!