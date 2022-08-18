Shocking Discovery: Dairy Farmer In South-West Victoria Finds Seal In Cow Paddock

A dairy farmer has made the unusual discovery of sighting a seal in a paddock on her property in south-west Victoria.

Karli McGee said she spotted the seal on their Simpson property on Sunday in the middle of a cow paddock.

"We could see something brown moving in the distance. We thought we better go check that out," she told ABC Ballarat's breakfast program.

"We went in the tractor down to the paddock and first thought it was a pig. When it got up and started moving, we saw it was definitely not a pig, it was a seal."

Although positioned beside bushland, Ms McGee suspects the mammal travelled from the ocean to the dairy farm via local rivers.

"All the locals are in shock. A lot of them know where we live. We are not near the beach, so it is a bit of a surprise," she said.

The seal estimated to weigh about 150 kilograms has since relocated about a kilometre away to the neighbouring farm, run by Ms McGee’s parents.

"My parents are trying to track him every day through his slide marks, you can see where he has been through the grass," Ms McGee told ABC.

Melbourne Zoo has been tasked with the adventurous seal’s rescue.

