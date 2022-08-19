Shocking: New Study Suggests Ice Cream Is Better For You Than A Chocolate Granola Bar

A new study out of the US is turning the tables on how healthy foods really are.

The Food Compass, a “nutrient profiling system” created at Tufts University in Boston ranks how healthy foods are, by giving options a scaled score.

According to the NY Post, researchers spent three years looking at more than 8,000 foods and drinks, from fruit to fast food, and classified them according to 54 different attributes.

Not surprisingly, processed foods ranked lower on the list, while whole foods like fruits and vegetables ranked higher, with spinach scoring a perfect 100.

However, what was unexpected in the study which compared foods thought to be “healthy” with those often deemed “unhealthy” was an ice cream cone with nuts and chocolate ice-cream was scored a 37, while a multigrain bagel with raisins received a 19, and a coconut and chocolate granola bar landed only 15 points.

Professor Dariush Mozaffarian, one of the study’s co-authors, explained that granola ranks lower than ice cream as it’s made of “mostly refined starch and sugar” while the creamy alternative contains protein and nutrients.

Another surprising outcome from the study was an egg omelette ranked only 51, while breakfast cereal Cheerios ranked at 95, while other ultra-processed cereals like Cornflakes, scored only 16, compared to plain instant porridge which scored a 75.

For lovers of meat, poultry and fish, the study revealed the healthiest animal protein is seafood, with an average score of 67, followed by poultry and beef, whose average scores were 42.67 and 24.9, respectively.

The Food Compass team said it’s the “most comprehensive and science-based to date” and hopes to “clear up confusion to benefit consumers (and) policymakers”.

Focusing on nutritional attributes, the study concentrated on foods and beverages linked to major chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular problems, and cancer.

