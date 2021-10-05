Shocking Road Accidents In North Queensland Over Long Weekend

Off duty medics come to the rescue after a horror accident on the Bruce Highway over the long weekend.

An SUV towing a caravan rolled after losing control just south of the Cardwell Range Lookout on Monday, trapping its passengers inside.

The vehicle came to a rest on the north-bound lane of the highway, stopped only by a guard rail from careening into a steep ravine.

Senior Sergeant Geoff Bormann said passing motorists including off-duty medical professionals helped free the elderly Cairns couple from the vehicle.

“Both persons were evacuated from their vehicle with the assistance of other road users, and an off-duty nurse and doctor who were travelling past the incident stopped to render aid to both persons”.

“Emergency services arrived shortly after, and the woman was transported to the Ingham Hospital with minor injuries with her husband suffering only several scratches and bruises,” the officer in charge of Ingham Police said.

In the meantime, Member for Hinchinbrook, Nick Dametto is urging the Palaszczuk government to fund road upgrades for the Bruce Highway, notorious for accidents.

"That section of the Bruce Highway has got a couple of potholes and I have made some representations to TMR [Department of Transport and Main Roads] over the last couple of days to make sure they rectify them" - MP Nick Dametto

Meanwhile, the Forensic Crash Unit are calling for witnesses to come forward following a horror crash west of Mackay.

A 59-year-old Townsville man was riding a motorbike with a young girl on the back when it collided with a UTE on Saturday.

Sadly, the motorbike rider later died in hospital while the 11-year-old girl continues to fight for life in Townsville Hospital.

Police believe an elderly man may have been first on scene.

