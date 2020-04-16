SHOOTING: Police Investigate Coffs Harbour Shooting

A man has been shot overnight in Coffs Harbour.

Officers from the Coffs/Clarence District are investigating after a man arrived at hospital seeking treatment for a gunshot wound.

About 4:10am on Thursday morning, a 27 year old man attended Coffs Harbour Health Campus suffering a gunshot wound to his back.

A short time later, Police were notified and commenced inquiries.

About 5am, police attended a holiday rental property on Fitzgerald Street in Park Beach, and established a crime scene.

According to Police, they believe the incident happened some time between 3:30am and 3:45am.

Detectives have established Strike Force Gidginbilla to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As detectives continue their investigation, police are urging anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, have CCTV or dashcam footage of the nearby area, or who may have information which could assist investigators to contact Coffs Harbour Police on 6691 0799 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.