Shoppers Still Flocking To Myer Despite Cost Of Living Pressure

Shoppers continue to spend big on fashion, homewares and cosmetics despite the cost-of-living crunch.

Department chain Myer has announced a half-yearly 24 per cent rise in sales after shoppers flocking back to CBD retails.

CEO and Managing Director of Myer Australia, John King, presented the retailer’s half-year results on Thursday morning, declaring Myer was in a strong position due to combined efforts of store sales and online shopping.

Listen to the full episode below:

“We have a strong omni-channel offer which has allowed us the ability to capture the opportunities that [online] pure plays simply cannot,” Mr King said.

Although Myer’s online sales have decreased, it still contributed $382.3 million to the department store’s overall sales.

“There is further upside to come as CBD continues to see more footfall, as workers and tourists spend more time in the major cities,” Mr King said.

The data reflected that sales at Myer’s CBD stores increased by 53.7 per cent in the past six months to January compared to last year.

Mr King said the Myer one loyalty program had significantly contributed to the positive outcome.

The active members in the Myer one loyalty program have increased to 4.1 million, with 36.1 new members sign-ups.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits: