Shopping Guru Gives Some Timely Shopping Advice In The Midst Of Another Silly Season

It would seem that for many Australians, online shopping seems to be the way to go, with a study from Roy Morgan revealing that almost 9.5 million Australians shop online. Last year alone, Australians spent $21.3 billion buying goods online which this number continuing to grow.

Shopping expert Kathy Sheeran has witnessed this growing trend and has shared her top tips to give you a ‘stress-less’ Christmas this December.

1. Don’t Wait Until The Last Minute

"When there’s a ticking timer on your way to buy presents, the stress and pressure can make it harder to focus and find the right gift. You’ll find there are a lot of good sales all year ‘round, so if you spot a present or a good deal at any time in the year, jump on it! If you can buy and set things aside until Christmas, your workload will be smaller and smaller by the time you get to the big day."

2. Use A Bargains Website

"Who said Christmas has to break the bank? Discounts and deals can be hard to come by when you’re shopping in reality, but online, there’s always a deal to be had and almost always, the deal you get online is better! Simply using a website like SneakQIK.com gives you access to the best discounts and coupon codes, so you can save more online!"

"SneakQIK.com has savings on brands for everyone on your Christmas list, from Priceline to Nike, and they even send you weekly trending deals straight to your inbox so you’re always up-to-date with the best deals!"

3. Make A List

"We’ve all received the generic candle or soap for Christmas, and whilst these gifts make shopping easier, more personal gifts are always well-received because it’s the thought that counts! For friends and family that are super picky and hard to buy for, start writing a list of ideas for each of your loved ones every time a wish comes up to give them the best Christmas gifts. Afterwards you can sit back, relax, and watch their smiles on Christmas Day."

4. Shop Online

"Leave your armour at home and enjoy Christmas shopping at the click of a button in the comfort of your own home. Home décor and even accessories are perfect buys online. Clothes and shoes might be a bit trickier with sizes, but as long as the company has a fair returns policy, then give it a go. A growing number of stores offer free shipping so take advantage of this."

5. It’s Better To Have Asked And Lost Than To Never Have Asked At All

"You might be surprised to know that a lot of retailers actually price match and price beat. Don’t be afraid to ask. You’ll open yourself to a world of saving that you didn’t even know was possible. It’s time to put your brave face on."

