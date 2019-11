A man's accused of firing a gun during a domestic incident in Fingal Bay.

There was an argument between the 40-year-old and his 38-year-old ex-partner at a home in Bombora Close on Tuesday afternoon.

It’s alleged he fired a shot that went through a fly screen and a neighbour’s garage, before becoming lodged in an external brick wall.

The suspect was later arrested at a Salamander Bay shopping centre.