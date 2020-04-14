SHOTS FIRED AT BLACKMANS BAY

An investigation is underway after the discharge of a firearm in Blackmans Bay.

Tasmania Police say an incident occurred about 7pm last night (14/4/20) in which several gunshots were fired into a residence in Tinderbox Road, Blackmans Bay.

Police have confirmed an occupant of the residence was home at the time, but no one was injured.

An investigation has been launched by members of Kingston and Hobart CIB with initial reports suggesting the parties are known to one another and there is no threat to the wider community.

Tas Police would like to speak to anyone who may have information relating to this matter, or any person who may have seen a dark coloured or silver sedan in the area around that time.

Investigations are contactable on 131444 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000