Shots Fired In Prospect In Western Sydney

An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a street in western Sydney early Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to Grove Place at Prospect after shots were heard about 12.15am.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

Police were told two vehicles attended the address when shots were fired from the driveway.

The vehicles were not damaged, police reported.

A crime scene was established by officers from Blacktown Police Area Command.

A search warrant was conducted at the property, where police spoke to three males and two females.

All five are assisting police with inquiries.

There were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.