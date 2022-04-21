Should Bontempelli Play Forward Permanently For The Bulldogs?

Wayne Carey and Dale Thomas gave their opinion on whether Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli should play as a permanent forward. 

The Dogs midfield is stacked with talent, while Aaron Naughton is struggling for support in the front half of the ground. 

“…that’s the role I’d be playing him.” 

Bontempelli has been spending more minutes up forward, but the boys want to see it made permanent. 

Duck was a huge advocate for the move calling it a "no brainer". 

