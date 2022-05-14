Should James Hird Be In The Coaching Frame?

On Triple M's Saturday Rub Damo and Duck debated the AFL coaches we could see in the future, with James Hird dividing opinion.

Damo has signalled the coaching merry-go-round is set to begin, with the first domino being Leon Cameron's ousting from GWS.

With Alastair Clarkson firmly in the frame to return to the AFL coaching ranks in 2023, we could be set for some big coaching changes.

But is Hird a name that should be considered?

