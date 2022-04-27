Should Mason Cox Deputise In The Ruck While Brodie Grundy Is Injured?

Should Mason Cox play in the ruck while Brodie Grundy rehabs a knee injury?

That's one of the questions pondered on the Midweek Rub today.

"I think Mason Cox should ruck. I don’t think they can play Mason Cox as a forward," Joey said.

"I think we've seen that that’s not his position anymore... I think maybe use his 210 centimetres to actually become a ruckman and get some hits, and leave Darcy Cameron and (Brody) Mihocek as the key forwards."

Daisy Thomas agreed with Joey.

"I think he could have some serious impact as a ruckman... he is a big bugger," Daisy said.

"To get past him and give your mids a decent look... you can't be shoved out the way like you can as a forward because it will be blocking off the ball."

This Midweek Rub boys also gave some love to Jack Ginnivan, discussed the ruck issues around the league, and asked if the Dees can go undefeated.

