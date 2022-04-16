Should North Melbourne Keep The Good Friday Game?

After consecutive heavy defeats in the marquee Good Friday time slot, questions have been asked whether North Melbourne should maintain their place in the fixture.

However, Joey Montagna and Jay Clark both backed in the Roos on Dead Set Legends Melbourne, believing they're worth persevering with.

"I think they will keep it and deserve to keep it, because the AFL knew coming in to yesterday that it was probably going to happen, as it did last year," Jay said.

"They can't say 'we're going to put a Premiership contender against probably the worst team in the competition', and expect them to win."

Joey said he "100 percent" agreed with the sentiment.

"Give the Kangaroos time, at some point they will be the better team than the Western Bulldogs," he said.

