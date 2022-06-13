Should The AFL Provide Numbers On Their Drugs Policy?

Ross Lyon took aim at the AFL over their drugs policy, calling for more visibility on the number of players getting help.

Currently there is no data released from the AFL about the number of players on strikes, and what percentage of players have been helped through the policy.

"We shouldn’t shy away from the amount of players getting help. Give us visibility on the numbers so we understand the success or failure of the policy."

