Should The Chief Be The New AFL CEO? A Friday Huddle Investigation

With Gil McLachlan stepping away from the AFL CEO role at the end of this year, there’s a leadership vacuum opening up at league headquarters.

The Friday Huddle reckon they’ve got just the man to fill the void: Jason “The Chief” Dunstall.

But how did the man himself go when being linked with the role?

Chief was typically prickly at the line of questioning.

"I tell you what, if I get in there for 30 seconds, I’d make one decision," he said.

"Cancel Triple M’s footy licence!

"Just to get you blokes off the air! That would be my sole goal in a position of authority at the AFL!"

"He’s vindictive enough to do that too, the Chief," Darce laughed.

