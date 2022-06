On The Sunday Rub, Ross Lyon and Nick Riewoldt debated the viability of a send-off rule in the SFL in light of the Tom Stewart bump on Dion Prestia.

“Maybe its something that can sit there for the umps, just as a deterrent," Ross said.

“It would have to happen Grand Final day to bring about a change."

