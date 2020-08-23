"Show Him The Door A Little" | Gorden Tallis Reckons The Storm Need To Put Pressure On Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith's club future beyond 2020 is still up in the air as the 37-year-old weighs up his options.

Reports suggest Smith's options include; remaining with the Storm, possibly joining the Broncos or Titans or even retiring at season's end.

Smith's decision has huge ramifications also on the futures of Brandon Smith and Harry Grant who also have 'get out' clauses if the former Queensland & Australian captain stays at the Storm.

Ands according to Triple M's Gorden Tallis the Storm need to start putting pressure on Smith to make a decision.

