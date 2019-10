Distressing footage has emerged of an off-duty South Australian cop hurling rocks at a wombat on a road on the Eyre Peninsula.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, of which edited footage has been posted online.

”I can confirm that we're investigating it and it will be dealt with as a disciplinary matter," SA Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said.

"If there are any offences committed they'll also be investigated and dealt with as they would for any other person.”