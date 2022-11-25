“Significant Strain”: Rising Fuel Prices Add To Cost-Of-Living Pressure

Aussies are spending more on their weekly travel, after skyrocketing oil prices sent the cost of petrol and diesel to record highs this year.

While Australia's peak motoring body reports there are some motorists spending more than others.

The latest figures from the Australian Automobile Association (AAA) found we are spending more money on weekly transport costs with the average household forking out about $381.06 each week on transportation - up $13.43 from the same time last year.

The data collected between July - September 2022 looked at the average costs for public transport, car loan payments, insurance, servicing and tyres, roadside assist, registration and compulsory third-party insurance, licencing, tolls, and fuel.

But the costs do vary depending on where you live, with motorists in Alice Springs being slugged an additional $7.26 per week, bringing the average spend to $377.85.

Essentially, Australian households are spending nearly $20 a week more on fuel than the same time last year.

“The Affordability Index continues to show that transport costs are placing a significant strain on household budgets,” AAA Managing Director Michael Bradley said in a media statement.

“The latest figures are a timely reminder for governments that they need to carefully consider policies that may add to transport cost of living pressures across both regional and metropolitan Australia.”

With ongoing interest rates rises, inflation, and hiked fuel prices, most Aussies are spending approximately 15 per cent of their income on transport each week, with those in Hobart and Launceston spending around 18 per cent – the highest in the country.

And since the conflict in Ukraine began to push up global oil prices, the world economic outlook continues to dictate what you pay at the pump, which has led to Australian consumers paying more than $2 a litre for fuel.

