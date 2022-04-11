Silverchair Front Man Daniel Johns Pleads Guilty To High-Range Drink Driving

Silverchair front man Daniel Johns has pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving following a crash in the Hunter region in late March.

The 42-year-old was driving north along the pacific highway at North Arm Cove at around 10:30PM on March 23 when his vehicle veered onto the opposite side of the road.

Mr Johns’ grey SUV then collided with and oncoming van injuring the occupants.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash where they treated the 51-year-old male driver of the van.

The 55-year-old female passenger was transported to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.

Police breath tested the singer at the scene which returned a positive result.

Johns was tested again at the Raymond Terrace police station returning a result of 0.157.

Police then charged John with high-range drink driving.

In Johns absence, the 42-year-old’s lawyer Bryan Wrench today issued a guilty plea on Johns behalf.

Johns remains in rehab where he voluntarily admitted himself the day following the head-on collision.

March addressed the incident in a social media post on March 24 saying his mental health is “a work in progress”.

Mr Johns said he has been dealing “panic attacks” and has been “self-medicating with alcohol” to deal with his “PTSD, anxiety and depression”.

Johns is set to face sentencing at Raymond Terrace Local Court on June 22.

