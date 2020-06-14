Simon Goodwin On The Melbourne Players Who Breached Covid Restrictions

On the Sunday Rub.

Article heading image for Simon Goodwin On The Melbourne Players Who Breached Covid Restrictions

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin joined the Sunday Rub this afternoon. 

Goodwin was questioned about how he felt about two of his players receiving suspensions from the AFL on Friday for breaching Covid regulations. 

Charlie Spargo was handed a two game ban, while first year forward Kysaiah Pickett was forced to sit out this week. 

While Goodwin said he was disappointed, he believes that the suspensions are big learning opportunities for the playing group. 

LISTEN HERE: 

He also believes that the restrictions are harsh on players and is hopeful the restrictions will be eased in the near future. 

Catch up with the best bits from Triple M Footy here: 

14 hours ago

Melbourne Football Club
Simon Goodwin
Triple M Footy
Listen Live!
Melbourne Football Club
Simon Goodwin
Triple M Footy
Melbourne Football Club
Simon Goodwin
Triple M Footy
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs