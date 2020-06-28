Simon Goodwin Speaks About Harley Bennell & Neville Jetta Being Omitted

Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin joined the Sunday Rub ahead of this afternoon's clash with Geelong. He was asked about the interesting decision to leave out Harley Bennell & Neville Jetta from the selected side.

He revealed that due to a full healthy list of 40 players to select from, the duo have been squeezed out.

Goodwin pointed out that Jetta needed to regain a bit of form in the practise matches and he was holding Michael Hibberd out of the side in previous weeks.

