Simpsons Fans Are Lobbying Hard For Smith’s Chips To Bring Back Tazos And The Results Are Hilarious

Simpsons fans in the shitposting group Rock Bottom have this week been pestering the Smith’s Chips Facebook page with countless Simpsons memes in an attempt to get them to bring back Tazos.

Tazo discs could be found in packets of Smith’s Chips between 1995 and 2008, featuring sets that included The Simpsons, Star Wars, Looney Tunes and many more fan favourites.

The final sets of Tazos were ‘Footy Legends NRL’ and ‘Footy Legends AFL’ and were discontinued in 2008, but twelve years on, Aussies want them back.

Australians have for years been regarded as the best and most innovative shitposters, and they have truly cemented that reputation with this latest trend.

Check out some of the best posts below:

Here’s to hoping Smith’s see the demand and bring back Tazos, ideally starting with a whole new range of Simpsons discs.

