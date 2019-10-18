'Sing It In A Dress' Features The Best Talent On The Coast!

'Sing It In A Dress' is a night of great music made famous by women and performed by the Central Coast's best emerging talent, with funny man Ryan Knowles as your MC. All of the young artists performing are donating their time and talent, with all proceeds going to educate girls in Sierra Leone and Uganda.

This is a family friendly night, with light refreshments available.

Tickets available online and at the door!

What: Sing It In A Dress

When: 6:30PM - 8:45PM 25th October

Where: Central Coast Steiner School

