Singer-Songwriter Justin Townes Earle, Son Of Steve Earle Has Passed Away

Sad news in for music fans today, American singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle has passed away.

The news was announced on his official Facebook page today. He was 38.

Justin Townes Earle followed his musician father Steve Earle's footsteps, making a name for himself as a great songwriter and playing in a bunch of different bands, including his Dad's band The Dukes.

