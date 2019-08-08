Single Digits Waking Us Up From Monday, So Find Your Flanny

It's an extended Winter!

We really thought Spring was just around the corner, but it seems we have to wait a little longer for those mornings where all we want to do is crank the AC at 8am.

From Monday we could be seeing temps around 8-10 degrees starting the day, before a comfortable sunny 25 degrees.

Around mid-week the minimum temps will climb back to 13 with tops of 26 in Townsville.

If you’re in Ayr on Monday, you best find a beanie and gloves because you’ll be waking up to 8 degrees, then 7 on Tuesday.

Ingham will dip to 9 on Monday and Tuesday, and slowly climb to 11 on Wednesday morning.

You can copy and paste Ingham’s forecast for Bowen too!

 

