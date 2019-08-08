Single Digits Waking Us Up From Monday, So Find Your Flanny

We really thought Spring was just around the corner, but it seems we have to wait a little longer for those mornings where all we want to do is crank the AC at 8am.

From Monday we could be seeing temps around 8-10 degrees starting the day, before a comfortable sunny 25 degrees.

Around mid-week the minimum temps will climb back to 13 with tops of 26 in Townsville.

If you’re in Ayr on Monday, you best find a beanie and gloves because you’ll be waking up to 8 degrees, then 7 on Tuesday.

Ingham will dip to 9 on Monday and Tuesday, and slowly climb to 11 on Wednesday morning.

You can copy and paste Ingham’s forecast for Bowen too!

