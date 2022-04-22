Sir David Attenborough Named UN's Champion Of The Earth

Sir David Attenborough has been recognised by the United Nation's as a Champion of the Earth, under an environment programme.

The 95-year-old's lifelong commitment to sharing stories about the world's wonders and the dangers of climate change has etched his name in folklore.

As he accepted the prestigious award, Sir David said the time is now to take action and protect the natural planet.

"Fifty years ago, whales were on the very edge of extinction worldwide. Then people got together and now there are more whales in the sea than any living human being has ever seen," he said. "We know what the problems are and we know how to solve them. All we lack is unified action." Attenborough said that recent programmes and documentaries should provide hope that environmentalism is a global effort, and change is possible if acted upon. UNEP Executive Director Inger Anderson shared why Sir David was recognised for his devotion to sharing the beauties of the world. "If we stand a chance of averting climate and biodiversity breakdowns and cleaning up polluted ecosystems, it's because millions of us fell in love with the planet that he captured on film and writing, in his voice," said Andersen. Post The environmentalist started working on global history in the 1950s, proceeding to film documentaries across the world's various landscapes, covering animal and plant life. In recent years, his shows have targeted the younger generation, in hope of raising awareness of climate change and shield the earth's natural wonders. The UN's highest environmental honor is a lifetime achievement award, which can now be signified through Attenborough's legacy.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.